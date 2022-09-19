568 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,015.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,938.6% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 13,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 4,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 997.7% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $123.53 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

