American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $153.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.56. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

