Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Increased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.6% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PM opened at $95.56 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.