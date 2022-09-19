BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $91.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

