RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 406 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 38.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $144.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

