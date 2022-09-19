Canandaigua National Corp Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

NYSE:SYK opened at $221.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

