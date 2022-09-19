Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $91.92 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

