Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $354.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.29. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

