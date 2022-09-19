Canandaigua National Corp Sells 98 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NSC opened at $233.98 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.82 and a 200 day moving average of $249.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

