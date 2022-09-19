Big Data Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $96,667.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00115730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00895808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol’s launch date was March 4th, 2021. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 48,060,856 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is bigdataprotocol.com. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens.The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BDPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.