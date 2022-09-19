AON (NYSE:AON) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AONGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AON. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $277.12 on Monday. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.26 and a 200-day moving average of $289.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

