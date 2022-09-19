Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lowered by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,257 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.5% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Adobe by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,575 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.92.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $296.42 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $292.14 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

