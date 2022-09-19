Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,453 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,596,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 775,451 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,209,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,950,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,884,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

