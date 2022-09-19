Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,048 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.2 %

MAR opened at $153.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

