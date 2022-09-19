Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 130.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,962,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $36,962,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,753 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,801. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUN opened at $36.51 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -65.20 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

