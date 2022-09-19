Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.57.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

J stock opened at $117.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.88.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

