SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 97 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Shares of AVGO opened at $497.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $521.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.12. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

