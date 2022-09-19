The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Clorox by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 0.9 %

CLX opened at $141.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.