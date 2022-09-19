SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

