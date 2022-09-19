Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 456.3% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 94.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $87.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

