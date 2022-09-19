Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Kroger were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kroger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

