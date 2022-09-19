Carmel Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Shares of GOOG opened at $103.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.86 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.