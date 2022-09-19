West Coast Financial LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

