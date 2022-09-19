Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $156.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.41. The company has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.