Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 2,971 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,545 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Visa by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa stock opened at $193.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average of $207.32. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

