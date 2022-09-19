State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $46.56 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of V opened at $193.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.32. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.