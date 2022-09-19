State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $46.56 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V opened at $193.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.32. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.