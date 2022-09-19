Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $177.25 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.