Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in BlackRock by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.3% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.7% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $626.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $670.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.