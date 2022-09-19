Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,179 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Samsara worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Insider Activity

Samsara Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Samsara stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.