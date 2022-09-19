General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 48.6% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 2.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $39.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

