Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 411.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,932 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 621,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,550,000 after buying an additional 53,118 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $108.59.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

