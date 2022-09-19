Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 841 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of VPL opened at $61.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $84.71.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

