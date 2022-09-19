Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.7% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $77.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.00. The company has a market cap of $403.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.