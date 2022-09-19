Canandaigua National Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1,254.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PGR opened at $124.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.