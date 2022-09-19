Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 5.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $66,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $50.59 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $70.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

