Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 11,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 115.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Up 0.8 %

CBU stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $60.94 and a one year high of $78.00.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.37 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

