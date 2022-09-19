Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,230 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up about 3.5% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Best Buy by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,254 shares of company stock worth $174,545. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

