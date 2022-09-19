MU Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.57 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises approximately 4.8% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $117.08 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.39.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

