Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,537 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.60.

ADSK stock opened at $194.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

