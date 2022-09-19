Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific stock opened at $212.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.60 and a 200-day moving average of $231.84. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

