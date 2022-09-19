Wedmont Private Capital Has $409,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $163.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

