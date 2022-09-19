R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $129.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $177.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on A. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.