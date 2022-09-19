The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $144.29 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

