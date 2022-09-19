CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 768 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

