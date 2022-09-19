RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 772 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,868,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,682,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 230,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,658,000 after buying an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,718,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,325,000 after buying an additional 288,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

PG stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

