Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $485.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

