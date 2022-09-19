Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.92 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 12.1% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Chubb by 275.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CB opened at $189.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

