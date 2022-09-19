Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,367,000 after acquiring an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.02 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.37.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

