Canandaigua National Corp Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.9% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BMY opened at $71.52 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,456. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

