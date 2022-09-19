Canandaigua National Corp Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $77.25 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

